The 11 Best Ski Town Burgers You’ll Ever Eat

Serving Sugarloaf for more than 50 years, Bag and Kettle bags top honors in the East for burger accolades. Its Original Bag Burger was voted Top 5 Worldwide by Skiing magazine, and little has changed since. While it’s simple—charbroiled ground beef with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted bun—the key lies in its house dressing, a secret mayo-based recipe developed by the original Bag owners in the late ’60s. Want to spice it up? Try the Gucci Pepperoni Cheeseburger, laced with strips of crispy, spicy pepperoni. “I don’t know if it’s the presentation, atmosphere or fact that it’s smoked in an open fire,” says owner J. Pierre Lamy. “We put the rolls in a wood-fired pizza oven and let the cheese melt into the roll. It’s developed quite the cult following.”

