The 11 Best Ski Town Burgers You’ll Ever Eat

Coral Bar & Steakhouse, Big Sky, MT

Buffalo meat and blue cheese bump knuckles in Big Sky, with the Buffalo Bleu Burger at the 75-year-old Coral Bar & Steakhouse, just south of the resort in Gallatin Gateway. A perfect stop for those staying down-valley or heading back to Bozeman, the locally sourced, charbroiled buffalo burger comes with crispy bacon, bleu cheese, and a black pepper-garlic aioli. “This baby reeks of the Old West trail,” says owner Dave House. Just try not to stand too close to anyone on the tram to the top of Lone Peak the next day, or sit too close on the heated seats on the Ramcharger 8, the first eight-seat chairlift in North America.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!