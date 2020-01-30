The 11 Best Ski Town Burgers You’ll Ever Eat

High West Distillery, Park City, UT

Come for the whiskey, stay for the burger. Billed as a “ski-in gastro-distillery,” High West in Park City, Utah, founded in 2006 by former biochemist David Perkins and his wife, Jane, is known for its bourbon more than its burgers. Utah’s first legal distillery since 1870, it’s been named “Distiller of the Year” by Whisky Advocate, with its libations made in a traditional 1,600-gallon copper-pot still. But the whiskey just primes you for The Burger, featuring 8 ounces of proprietary blended beef with Gold Creek smoked cheddar and American cheese, American Prairie Bourbon onion and bacon jam, with house pickles on a caraway seed bun and house-cut parmesan rosemary fries. Bonus: Wash it down with a shot of Campfire whiskey.

