The 11 Best Ski Town Burgers You’ll Ever Eat

Serving up 100-percent ground chuck beef sourced sustainably in Oregon, J Dub’s Original weighs in at a quarter-pound and is its best-seller at just 10 bucks (complete with fries, sweet potato tots, clam chowder or fruit). Sure, some people add an egg or even crispy Spam for an extra two bucks, but it’s the simplicity that sells. “It’s definitely our super solid go-to burger,” says manager Jordan Lewis. For fancier fare, its second top-seller is the Texas Roadhouse, adding cheddar, candied bacon, sweet barbecue sauce, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a telera roll. Go hog wild and order the My Girlfriend’s Not Hungry (a side of fries) and add Spam as well. “Some people love adding spam,” says Lewis. “Others aren’t so crazy about it.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!