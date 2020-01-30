The 11 Best Ski Town Burgers You’ll Ever Eat

Mammoth Tavern, Mammoth Lakes, CA

If Mammoth Mountain is big at 3,500 acres, all serviced by 28 lifts, so is the beloved Tavern Burger at Mammoth Tavern. Piled high with white cheddar, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled red onions, and Dijon mayo on a toasted bun, it comes with sweet potato fries to pack an even bigger punch. Rumor has it that it wasn’t ore that sparked the California gold rush, but the Tavern Burger. “It’s one of the few burgers I actually seek out,” says longtime local and avid outdoorsman Scott McGuire. “And the 270-degree view from the bar is one of the best of any ski town, especially at sunset.”

