The 11 Best Ski Town Burgers You’ll Ever Eat

Michel’s Christiania, Sun Valley, ID

For the most succulent burger in Sun Valley, head to Michel’s Christiania, a French restaurant frequented by Ernest Hemingway so often that he had his own table. Hailing from Burgundy, owner Michel Rudigoz and executive chef Laurent Loubot share a passion for classic French cuisine and it shows in their epic Le Burger Grille aux Truffes, made from prime cuts of beef with a truffle butter center and sautéed mushrooms (hint: Ask for a side of their outta-this-world morel sauce). “We’re really proud of it,” says Rudigoz, a former U.S. Olympic alpine ski coach whose medals adorn the restaurant’s Olympic bar. “We grind our own burger from our own filet ends, without adding any fat.” If for some reason, Siri can’t find it, just ask any local for “The Christy,” as it’s been known since 1959.

