The 11 Best Ski Town Burgers You’ll Ever Eat

The Bird, Jackson, WY

When its chefs “flip” the bird at The Bird in Jackson, it’s an act of Wyoming reverence, not rudeness. It means their Birdhouse Burger (two patties with bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, and pickles) is ready to refuel you after a hard-charging day at Jackson Hole, even if you didn’t huck Corbet’s Couloir. Just bring a good attitude, as its menu—highlighted by a logo of a cow-turned-rooster issuing the finger—proudly proclaims, “If you’re a fun-sucker (uptight, unhappy or demanding), try somewhere else that’s more geared to your sort” and invites its patrons to “cut loose, get raucous, and tell that joke you’re not sure is appropriate.” Hint: Don’t order your burger “WD,” which stands for Wrong Decision. A gluten-free bun is available for an extra two bucks ($3 if you’re drinking a beer), and “for the patchouli lover” comes the veggie, not-quite-PC Bushy Beaver.

30 Best New Brewpubs in America

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!