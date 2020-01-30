Food & Drink

The 11 Best Ski Town Burgers You’ll Ever Eat

The Pioneer Cocktail Club, Tahoe City, CA
11
Courtesy Image 2 / 11

The Pioneer Cocktail Club, Tahoe City, CA

You won’t be the first to explore the Pioneer Burger at The Pioneer Cocktail Club in Tahoe City; it’s one of the top-sellers in the entire Sierra Nevadas. Even with two 4-ounce smashed patties topped high with washed-rind, smear-ripened Italian Taleggio cheese, caramelized onions, and bacon, its biggest attribute is its “bacon secret sauce” melding it all together. Throw in a plateful of barbecue fries—and buns from a local bakery toasted with a garlic confit, parmesan butter—and it’s a gastronomical gimme. “It’s my total favorite in Tahoe City, and I eat a lot of burgers,” says local Daisy Barringer. Wash it down with a Sloppy Santa, a concoction of rum, bourbon, and cognac in a “clarified milk punch”—but then you might also want to order Brian’s Hangover Pozole.

