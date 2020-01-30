The 11 Best Ski Town Burgers You’ll Ever Eat

The Pioneer Cocktail Club, Tahoe City, CA

You won’t be the first to explore the Pioneer Burger at The Pioneer Cocktail Club in Tahoe City; it’s one of the top-sellers in the entire Sierra Nevadas. Even with two 4-ounce smashed patties topped high with washed-rind, smear-ripened Italian Taleggio cheese, caramelized onions, and bacon, its biggest attribute is its “bacon secret sauce” melding it all together. Throw in a plateful of barbecue fries—and buns from a local bakery toasted with a garlic confit, parmesan butter—and it’s a gastronomical gimme. “It’s my total favorite in Tahoe City, and I eat a lot of burgers,” says local Daisy Barringer. Wash it down with a Sloppy Santa, a concoction of rum, bourbon, and cognac in a “clarified milk punch”—but then you might also want to order Brian’s Hangover Pozole.

