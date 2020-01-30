The 11 Best Ski Town Burgers You’ll Ever Eat

Woody Creek Tavern, Aspen, CO

If its hamburger is good enough for the late Hunter S. Thompson, it’s good enough for the rest of us. Clean and simple (unlike Thompson), its burger—certified Angus beef, cooked medium rare with the usual trimmings, on a fresh multi-grain bun—is a far cry from the establishment’s ambiance, which is what appealed to Thompson, who lived just up-valley. Its walls are plastered with photos of customers—both celeb and normal Joes—as well as magazine covers, newspaper clippings, children’s drawings, license plates, artwork, memorials, and more. As its website proclaims, it’s “bizarre, strange, peculiar, odd, curious, funny, outlandish, abnormal, eccentric, unorthodox, queer, extraordinary, weird, wacky, kooky and freaky.” But its burger, libations, and camaraderie keep customers coming back—without any fear and loathing.

