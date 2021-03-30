Trust Me Vodka Sends a Message in a Bottle

This article was produced in partnership with Trust Me Vodka

Mankind’s most impressive discoveries and innovations occur at the junction of seemingly disparate areas of human knowledge: biology and technology merge to produce the miracles of biotechnology; genetics and engineering have become inseparable, promising a brighter future. Examples abound, yet one alcohol producer has made a bold move to marry two surprisingly distant elements—spirits and art. Ernst Hemingway was famously quoted as saying “write drunk, edit sober.” Indeed, many famous writers imbibed to find inspiration for their written art. Trust Me Vodka, the producer of one of America’s premium vodka brands, draws inspiration from art. It’s literally displayed on each and every bottle, which in turn inspires those who drink it.

Getting noticed in the crowded alcohol market is not an easy task and requires ingenuity, talent, and a core idea capable of moving product to consumers. Visual attraction helps, of course. The spirit of creativity displayed by Trust Me Vodka manifests in truly distinctive branding with a whole story to tell on every bottle. Banksy made a name for himself by putting his art on concrete walls, pavements, and fences—and Trust Me Vodka uses its vodka bottles as a display for talented creators’ works of art.

Since 2017, 15 artists have had the opportunity to create the art seen on each Trust Me Vodka bottle. Trust Me is constantly scouting for up-and-coming artists all over the world. In 2017, the first artist to commit their art was Jeff Soto—a budding artist known for his variation of Pop Surrealism and street art. No empty Trust Me bottle needs to be recycled since they’re also a genuine collectible item. Like postal stamps at the time of the stamp collector craze, each bottle is a limited series that stands a good chance of becoming a collectible item after each of their 20,000-bottle series is sold out. With art that varies from contemporary to modern to abstract, the Trust Me bottega is made up of multitalented artists.

At a time of overall food and drink sensitivity, producers have to cater to different dietary preferences, with alcoholic beverages being no exception. Trust Me Vodka comes in two kinds of spirits—organic vodka distilled from wheat, and vodka for gluten-sensitive drinkers made from a unique sort of Idaho-grown potatoes. Both beverages have distinctive smoothness and a crisp yet kick-free profile. In a bid to expand its range of premium beverages, Trust Me has recently launched a premier line of bottled cocktails that include the famed bloody Mary and sex on the beach, exotic kamikaze, and a pear-cucumber mix, among others. Trust Me mixologists do wonders, as the name would suggest.

The message in a bottle that Trust Me is sending is that of an uncompromised commitment to excellence through rare creativity. To learn more about Trust Me Vodka, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

