The Icon collection is named that for a reason. Each bottle in this collection is the stuff of legends. When you take a sip of this bottle of Chardonnay you will understand why. This is the kind of crisp drink that you would dream of. And it’s yours for a great low price.

Get It: Pick up the 2018 Grgich Hills Estate Chardonnay Estate Grown Napa Valley ($37; was $43) at Wine Access

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!