Top Values GET IT!

As the name implies, Top Values is all about delivering you a fantastic bottle at a great price. Once you take a sip of the red found in this 2016 bottle, you will be quite surprised at how affordable this is.

Get It: Pick up the 2016 Apriori Proprietary Red California ($24; was $36) at Wine Access

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!