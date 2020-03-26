Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We could all use a drink right now. If you’re like us, stressing about the current situation and trying to balance life and work while everyone’s in the home, it’s been a chore just waiting till nighttime to reach for the bottle. Well, Duke Spirits has a fun new social media contest just for guys like us. You could win $200. It’s the ultimate tip!

It’s simple. In The Ultimate Tip, just post a video of yourself making a drink using Duke Bourbon. Tag @dukespirits on social media, using the hashtag #TheUltimateTip in your caption. The first 250 people who enter will receive a $200 tip from Duke! You can also post your video directly to The Ultimate Tip.

This is great! Who couldn’t use an extra 250 bucks? It’s particularly helpful for bartenders who currently find themselves out of a job. If you find yourself missing the mixology—and especially the tips that come with it—film yourself today mixing a drink using Duke.

Get The Ultimate Tip from Duke. Win $200!

Do you know the secret to a perfect Old Fashioned? Are you a whiz at a Manhattan? Or perhaps you’ve created a new concoction, or just know the ideal blend in a whiskey sour? Whatever your talent for booze, get it on video using Duke Bourbon and be one of the first 250 people to post it on social media, tagging @dukespirits and #theultimatetip.

You’ll make the “ultimate tip” of $250, and you may get your 15 minutes of online fame. Duke will share all submissions online. And the best recipes will be featured in an upcoming issue of The Tasting Panel magazine, a wine and spirits industry publication.

What have you got to lose?

We could all use a bit of distraction and entertainment right now. And we could all use a drink! Do it today, and be one of the first 250 to submit a video to The Ultimate Tip.

Cheers!

Get It: Buy Duke Spirits here

