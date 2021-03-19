Unleash the Power of Your Favorite Number with POWERADE’s Limited-Edition Bottles

Numbers. We all have a favorite. From your lucky number to the number on the jersey of your favorite athlete, numbers represent an integral part of our lives. They represent a sense of pride and allow us to celebrate our favorite teams and the athletes we admire and idolize. And for the athletes themselves, the numbers worn on their backs become synonymous with their own personal journeys, representing their identities and forever immortalized in the sports they play.

POWERADE is here to help us celebrate the number behind each athlete with their limited-edition POWER in Numbers bottles.

Available between the numbers of 0 – 99 and in a variety of POWERADE’S thirst-quenching flavors, each number-themed bottle will be available at retailers nationwide, allowing you to represent your favorite athlete’s number loud and proud, while also unleashing the power of your own workouts.

With its unique ION4 Advanced Electrolyte System that helps replenish the potassium, calcium, magnesium and sodium lost when you sweat your way through your workouts, POWERADE and POWERADE Zero Sugar are your hydration go-tos.

Learn more about how to reward yourself with your favorite number through these limited-edition bottles, and pick up some More Power For™ themed gear, exclusively at Powerade.com or on the brand’s Instagram account (@Powerade).

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!