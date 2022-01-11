Unwind After a Long Day With Some Bushmills® 21

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The New Year may be here, but the same old routine has stayed. Going to work and dealing with personal stuff at home can really take it out of you. And one of the best ways to unload after a long day is to kick back on the couch at home with a nice glass of Bushmills® 21 Year Single Malt Irish Whiskey in hand.

There are many great options for a drink when it comes to Bushmills, but the Bushmills® 21 Year Single Malt Irish Whiskey may be our favorite bottle we’ve ever had from them. Being that it was aged for 21 years, you can be sure that this is a drink you haven’t had too many times before.

Cracking open this bottle was something special in our minds. You can just feel the age and the craft of this bottle as soon as the aroma hits your nose. And then when you pour some of this liquid gold into your glass of choice, you will be seconds away from one of the smoothest drinks you’ve ever had.

And when we say smooth, we mean smooth. Aging a bottle like this for 21 years is sure to deliver you a drink that packs the punch but goes down with ease. Something this high class and easy to consume is the kind of drink we all need after a long day. Comfort is sure to follow not long after that first hit.

If you feel like treating yourself to a special kind of bottle this New Year to let the edges get sanded down after a long day, the Bushmills® 21 Year Single Malt Irish Whiskey is what you need. Head on over to Reserve Bar right now to get a bottle sent to your house in no time at all.

Get It: Pick up the Bushmills® 21 Year Single Malt Irish Whiskey ($250) at Reserve Bar

