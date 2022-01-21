Unwind After Work With Some Smooth Legent Bourbon Whiskey

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A good drink at the end of a long day can really help us to unwind. That’s why we need a good bottle on hand at all times. Something we can reach towards to help us get rid of the stress of the day. And we can say from personal experience that Legent Bourbon Whiskey is one of the best around.

Having gotten ahold of a bottle of Legent Bourbon Whiskey, we were pretty knocked back by how great this bottle really is. Pouring this into a glass and taking a shot is as easy as can be, as this goes down smooth. So smooth you might even think there’s no alcohol in it. But be sure that this packs quite the punch.

The punch it packs is quite hefty indeed. It has a 47% alcohol content. This is no watered-down bottle of booze here. This is the good stuff that’ll make quite the impression if you break it out during a gathering. And we should all be thankful that we can grab it thanks to the collaboration of two whiskey legends.

Fred Noe is the seventh generation master distiller from Jim Beam and Shinji Fukuyo is the fifth ever chief blender from Suntory. By mixing the talents of these two men, basically the mixing of Kentucky and Japanese heritages into one bottle, we all win with the kind of bottle that is truly one of a kind.

Like we said we’ve had this Legent Bourbon Whiskey and we have enjoyed it immensely. You will too if you have any sort of taste for whiskey. It’s got a unique flavor profile that’ll make it go down like few others before it. So pick up a bottle now while you still have the chance.

Get It: Pick up the Legent Bourbon Whiskey ($50) at Reserve Bar

