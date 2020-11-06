Food & Drink

Unwind With Some Booze While You Check The Election Results

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon
Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

Wine is a great choice to help you relax. It is a very soothing drink and this bottle from Josh Cellars is very soothing. We loved this bottle when we got it. If you need to unwind and enjoy a calm drink, this is the wine for you.

Get It: Pick up the Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon ($15) at Drizly

