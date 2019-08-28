Want to take your taco game to a higher level? Swap steak or shrimp for lamb barbacoa, simmered low and slow. Yes, you read that correctly: lamb barbacoa tacos.

“Every part of Mexico has its own style of barbacoa,” says Mexico City chef Rodney Cusic, co-owner of Meroma, in the capital’s hip Roma neighborhood. “In Oaxaca, they wrap the lamb in plantain leaves; in Texcoco, they use maguey.”

Fortunately, you don’t need tropical foliage (or an underground pit) to make delicious, falling-off-the-bone barbacoa. Parchment paper, a sturdy pot, and your stovetop work perfectly for an at-home version. At Meroma, Cusic makes it for a staff meal because it’s good for a crowd. A whole bone-in shoulder yields about four to six pounds of meat, so invite your friends. And serve it the traditional way—alongside a bowl of the rich, flavorful braising liquid, or consomme, loaded with chickpeas. “The possibilities,” Cusic says, “are endless.”