Upgrade Your Drinking With A Yearly Subscription To Flaviar

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sometimes you just want to come home from a long day at work and want to have a nice stiff drink to take the edge off. There’s nothing wrong with that. But you may not be drinking the stuff around. If you want to upgrade your taste palate with some great new alcohol options, you should get a subscription to Flaviar.

What is Flaviar? Basically, it is a drinking club that sends you great stuff throughout the year. Stuff that will make you desire the finer drinks in life and not the bare minimum stuff you can find at the liquor store down the road.

With a subscription to Flaviar, you will get a good supply of materials. Each month, you will get a full bottle of high-end liquor. Each quarter, you will get a tasting box that helps you figure out what way your taste aligns.

When you got your tastes all figured out, you can save a bundle in the Flaviar store since you will get membership pricing and free shipping on your choices. So you can drink the best stuff at a big ole discount if you have the inclination.

Flaviar is great not just for the pricing, but also because there is a social element to it all. Flaviar hosts social gatherings that you will be able to get into for free. Taste some of the great products with like-minded individuals.

If you jump on the Flaviar train right now, you will get a great deal. For just $300 a year, you will get full access to the Flaviar experience. But you will also get the first 3 sample boxes replaced with whiskey sample boxes that contain 12 samples. That’s a great deal that you won’t’ want to pass up.

Drinking is a nice luxury to indulge in after a long day. But you haven’t really indulged until you tasted the luxurious collection of items available at Flaviar. They have made it their mission to source out rare & mysterious spirits and make them available to you. Take advantage of the great deal going right now and improve your drinking experiences right now.

Get It: Pick up a year-long membership to Flaviar ($300 annually) at Flaviar

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!