The Best Valentine’s Day Chocolates: Expert-Approved Picks for Indulgent Gifts

Looking for Valentine’s Day chocolate? Over the past decade, bean-to-bar chocolate has gone mainstream. Now, there are lots of American chocolate makers importing high-quality cacao beans to produce their chocolate in a single facility.

Unlike the milky European chocolates you gave your middle school sweetheart, these artisans make beautiful bars designed to bring out cacao’s subtle flavors, like cherry, citrus, and honey. And the best craft chocolatiers are taking the typical sugary Valentine’s Day confections to new levels: For a standout chocolate gift, look for unique added ingredients, like strawberries that give the chocolate a pink hue.

Below, Megan Giller, author of Bean to Bar Chocolate: America’s Craft Chocolate Revolution, shares a few of her recommendations for truffles, caramels, and chocolate bars that’ll make you a hero on Valentine’s Day (or whenever you need to gift something sweet).

