The Best Valentine’s Day Chocolates: Expert-Approved Picks for Indulgent Gifts

6. French Broad Chocolates

Owners Dan Rattigan and Jael Skeffington got their start in chocolate when they bought an abandoned cacao plantation in Costa Rica. After learning about chocolate and experimenting with recipes, they brought their cacao knowledge to Asheville, NC and eventually opened their bean-to-bar operation in 2012. You can’t go wrong with French Broad’s Signature Collection, which includes an assortment of the company’s best flavors, including hazelnut crunch, coffee caramel, maple and smoked salt, and more.

