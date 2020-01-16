Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Looking for that perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the whiskey lover in your life? Huckberry’s popular Whiskey Peaks glasses are on sale right now. You could save up to $20.

We loved these innovative whiskey glasses since they came out a few years ago. To see them on sale is amazing! Whether for Valentine’s Day or some other occasion, they’re the ideal gift for the whiskey fan.

Handblown from lead-free glass, each features a miniature topographical impression of a legendary peak in exacting detail. They’re exclusive to Huckberry; you won’t find these glasses on Amazon or in any store. And they’re the perfect gift for the adventuresome whiskey lover in your life.

Two sets are available. International Peaks ($52; was $65) highlights four legendary peaks around the world: Kilimanjaro, Mt. Fuji, Matterhorn, and Everest. If you know a serious climber who’s been around the world—or wants to—they make a marvelous keepsake.

You can also save big on the super-popular American Peaks set ($45; was $65). This set of four glasses has the same detail and quality as the International Peaks set but features Denali, Mt. Ranier, Mt. Whitney, and Half Dome. Any guys who’ve ever clambered up a rock face—or watched Free Solo on repeat—deserves this beautiful set of whiskey glasses.

But look, they’re not just for Valentine’s Day. Even if your whiskey-loving lover doesn’t climb, someone on your gift-giving list—dad, brother, friend, cousin, etc—would be overjoyed to get this set as a Father’s Day or birthday present. They’re so cool. So buy them now and hold them for that big day. You know he’ll love ’em.

Each 11.5-ounce Whiskey Peaks tumbler is hand blown by expert craftsmen from unleaded glass. Compared to leaded glass, lead-free glass is lighter in weight yet equally durable. It’s the perfect material to blow thin, lightweight tumblers that give these majestic peaks the detail they deserve without sacrificing durability or quality.

So pick up a set of four International Whiskey Peaks or American Whiskey Peaks glasses today. They’re also on sale a la carte, so if you don’t want the set of four you can still get a great deal on a super-cool whiskey glass. But as a Valentine’s Day Gift for the whiskey lover, you couldn’t do better than Whiskey Peaks set from Huckberry.

