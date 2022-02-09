The most romantic day of the year can also be the most fraught when it comes to picking a gift. What’s the best way to express your feelings? If you love a whiskey lover, nothing says “You’re precious to me” more than an extra-special bottle. We’re not talking super-pricy—though you can certainly spend as much as you want these days. Instead, the best Valentine’s Day whiskies include indulgent cask finishes, unique single barrels, extra-mature ages, and bar cart-worthy packaging.

Forget the tired box of chocolates, overpriced prix fixe dinner, and outlandish jewelry. Whether your loved one favors bourbon or scotch, Irish or Japanese whisky, we’ve got great Valentine’s Day whiskies to express how much they mean to you. And if the sentiment is returned, you can count on them sharing it with you in a moment of mutual adoration—exactly what everyone wants for Valentine’s Day.

10 Valentine’s Day Whiskies to Gift Your Loved One

1. Glenmorangie 18-Year-Old x Azuma Makoto

Instead of a bouquet that will wilt after a few days, why not offer your beloved a sippable flower arrangement? The visuals of the bottle and gift box, designed by Japanese floral artist Azuma Makoto, match the flavors of this well-aged Highland single malt: geraniums, jasmine, tuberose, honeysuckle, and more. Snag this limited edition and skip the gift-wrap, as its eye-catching packaging needs no extra decoration.

[$140; reservebar.com]

