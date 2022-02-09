10. Hibiki Japanese Harmony 2021 Limited Edition Get It

As is, Hibiki is one of the most enjoyable and available Japanese whiskies, a well-composed blend that exudes the quintessential balance so crucial for this style. But put it in a beautiful package, like this limited edition, and somehow the experience becomes more elevated. The blossomy, aquatic motif adorning the 24-sided bottle represents the vital force of Japan’s seasons—and also ensures your gift looks as good as it tastes.

[$1,074; wine-searcher.com and in stores]

