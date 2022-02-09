2. Writers’ Tears Ice Wine Cask Finish Get It

No one wants to cry on Valentine’s Day, so skip past the “tears” in this whiskey and focus on its elegant blend of Irish single malt and single pot still whiskeys, finished for 12 months in the unusual but delicious choice of ice wine casks. The casks came from Inniskillin Winery in Niagara, Canada, and they lend an intense sweetness and velvety texture, with flavors like lychee and apricot. Ice wine is often sipped for dessert, and this whiskey slots seamlessly into that role as well.

[$85; totalwine.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!