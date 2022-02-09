3. Chicken Cock Cotton Club Rye Get It

Known as the “whiskey in a tin can” during Prohibition, when it was often served at the famous Cotton Club in Harlem, NY, Chicken Cock in its contemporary iteration encompasses a range of styles—in this case, Canadian rye, aged in ex-bourbon barrels for 20 years. That long maturation creates elegant flavors of molasses, citrus, pepper, and toasted oak; proofed at a robust 50 percent ABV, the whiskey holds up to a few drops of water or an ice cube, though it needs neither. And, of course, it’s packaged “in a tin can,” a commemorative metal box that calls to mind that Prohibition legacy.

[$500; caskers.com]

