4. Bruichladdich Black Art 1992 Edition 09.1 Get It

Details about this whisky, other than its age (29 years old) and ABV (44.1 percent), are deliberately kept hidden, which is a departure from Bruichladdich’s usual openness. Instead, you’re invited to immerse yourself in the experience of tasting what is always an outstanding single malt, full of complexity and nuance. The latest Black Art is the oldest ever from Bruichladdich, and came from some of the distillery’s last remaining casks from the era before it closed in the 1990s—making this an extra-special special release.

[$650; drizly.com]

