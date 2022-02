5. Four Roses Single Barrel Get It

Another worthy swap for the usual overpriced flowers, this bourbon is always made from the same recipe—OBSV, for you die-hard Four Roses fans—but because it’s a single barrel, the exact flavor profile will showcase subtle differences each time. That means you can gift it again and again and it’ll never be the same bourbon twice.

[$50; drizly.com]

