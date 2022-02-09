6. Barrell Seagrass Gray Label Get It

The original Barrell Seagrass, a blend of American and Canadian ryes, played on beachy, tropical flavors thanks to its finish in madeira, apricot brandy, and Martinique rhum agricole casks. This version retains its coastal freshness but turns up the maturity, featuring Canadian rye aged for 16 years. It’s rich, oily, and unforgettably different—and, like all Barrell whiskeys, bottled at full strength for added flavor.

[$250; barrellbourbon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!