8. George Dickel x Leopold Bros. Collaboration Blend

Show your partner you’re better as a team with this collaborative blend of ryes, one from staid Tennessee brand George Dickel and the other from Denver’s Leopold Bros., an inventive craft distillery. This limited-edition whiskey marks the first time Dickel rye has been commercially available, and provides an opportunity for more people to taste Leopold’s rare Three-Chamber rye. The result is a bracingly flavorful blend with character and heart, the kind of whiskey you’ll want to share with someone you care about.

[$110; totalwine.com]

