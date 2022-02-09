9. Redbreast PX Edition Get It

A recent addition to Redbreast’s Iberian Series, which celebrates its legacy of linking the wine and spirits heritage of Ireland and the Iberian Peninsula. Initially matured in bourbon and oloroso sherry casks, the whiskey spent a finishing period in rich, sweet Pedro Ximénez hogsheads, which layer on dessert flavors and create an indulgent sipping dram. It’s an ideal nightcap—or prelude to even sweeter things to come.

[$129; reservebar.com]

