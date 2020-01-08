Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Making meals every day is a real-time suck. If you want to eat well, even if it isn’t some elaborate gourmet meal, it will take a little time. But with a full-time job and life responsibilities, you just may not time to make a meal by hand. And who wants to eat take out every day? But you won’t have to with the great meal delivery service EveryPlate.

Right off the bat, EveryPlate is great because of how affordable it is. EveryPlate is cheaper than all the other meal delivery services by up to 58 percent. And you aren’t getting lesser meals out of it. These are high-end meals with high-end ingredients. And right now, when you use code EPSUM, you can get 18 meals for $3.33 per meal.

Another reason why EveryPlate is great is because of how easy it is. There is nothing elaborate you have to do when these meals are delivered. You will be enjoying these meals in just 6 easy steps. And the meals themselves are interesting meals that are made to be different than the average meal. Every week comes with a different menu, of up to 8 different recipes each time. So instead of a regular burger, you will get a Dijon Chicken Sausage Burger.

With EveryPlate, you will save yourself tons of time every day. No need to go out and spend money on too many ingredients that won’t be used and just take up space before being thrown away. Don’t over complicate your day trying to make something out of the mess. Just have these exquisite meals delivered to you and enjoy with no muss or fuss. Just remember to use code EPSUM to get 18 meals for $3.33 a meal now while the offer is still live.

Get It: Get meal plans starting at $3.33 a meal with code EPSUM at EveryPlate

