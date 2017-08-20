1. Austin Aries, pro wrestler and author of ‘Food Fight’

Diet focus: “I’m usually concerned with keeping my calories up to maintain my size, though I adjust my calories depending on if I need to bulk up or cut weight. I try to limit my intake of things like soy, gluten, and overly processed foods. The easiest way to do this is by making sure I’m eating a variety of different foods every day. This also ensures I am consuming all different types of plant-based protein to cover the full amino acid profile as well as my vitamins and nutrients. I am also a huge fan of spices and condiments to change the flavor profiles of your staple foods.”

Snack: Smoothie with 1 banana, 1/4 cup steel cut oats, 1/2 cup frozen blueberries, 1 cup frozen spinach, 1 scoop Plant Fusion: Cookies and Cream vegan protein powder, 1 tsp cinnamon or cardamom, 2 tsp chia seeds, and water

Breakfast: Grapefruit and 2 pieces of sprouted grain bread topped with a tofu scramble and Indian black salt, which gives the tofu a sulfur taste similar to what you find in eggs

Snack (post workout): Smoothie with 1 cup frozen spinach, 1 cup frozen berries, 1 large orange, 1 scoop Vegan Smart Vanilla vegan protein powder, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp chia seeds, and water

Lunch: Lentil Macaroni and Cashew Cheese, which is 1 1/2 serving of lentil pasta, and 1 serving of cashew cheese (2 cups raw soaked cashews, 1 cup nutritional yeast, juice of half small lemon, 1 tsp yellow mustard, salt and pepper to taste, all blended in a vitamix with water), and 2 cup broccoli

Dinner: Pre-made whole grain pizza crust (from The Engine 2 Diet), vegan sausage Beyond Meat crumbles, frozen kale, sun-dried tomatoes, organic pasta sauce, nutritional yeast, and 4 slices Go Veggie vegan cheese slices

Snack: 1/4 cup So Delicious snickerdoodle cashew milk ice-cream and 2 Vans power-grain waffles

Macros: 3,000 cals at 62% carbs, 12% fat, 26% protein

Supplements: 5000IU D3, 2500IU B12, 1,500mg curcumin, 500mg DHA with breakfast; BCAAs, 2g glutamine, 3g creatine post-workout