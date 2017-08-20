2. Azad Singh, personal trainer based in the U.K.

Diet focus: “My focus since going vegan in November 2015 has actually never been on protein. It’s so easy to hit the requirement of 1.8g per KG bodyweight with the use of bean-based pastas, tofu, tempeh, seitan, and mock meats, whilst keeping carbs and total calories fairly low. Carbs are always the hardest macro for me to fill in; trying to reach my 600g mark daily on a vegan diet can be tough with such high-fiber foods, but I love the energy in my gym sessions and I’m really beginning to explore more with lentils and quinoa.”

Wake up: Juice (not-from-concentrate), fermented BCAAs, light coffee with soy milk

Breakfast (post-workout): Smoothie with 1 cup oats or bran flakes, 25 almonds, 3 dates, dried coconut, 1 3/4 cups soy milk, 1/2 scoop Reflex Vegan Protein

Lunch: 1 1/4 cups cooked basmati rice, 1 1/2 cups baked beans, and around 3 to 3.5oz extra-firm tofu, 1 tbsp nutritional yeast, and olives

Snack: 1/3 to 1/2 cup quaker oats heated with 1 3/4 cups soy milk, then topped with 2 tbsp chia seeds, 5 diced dates, handful of blueberries, sliced strawberries; and banana protein shake

Dinner: Traditional punjabi meal of roti (chapatis) and daal (lentils), topped with texturized vegetable protein, an apple, and pistachios

Macros: 4,000 calories at 70% carb, 10% fat, 20% protein

Supplements: Creatine, fermented BCAAs, vitamin D (when I don’t get out in the sun), and Reflex Vegan protein