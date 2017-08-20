4. Griff Whalen, former NFL WR

Diet focus: My biggest focus in my diet is just making everything as clean and unprocessed as possible, with little to no added oils and sugars. Aside from vitamins, I currently don’t use any supplements for anything—no protein, no pre-workout. I feel better just eating whole foods and getting it that way.

Breakfast: Overnight oatmeal with 1 cup oats, 1 cup cashew milk, 2/3 Tbsp. maca powder, 1/2 Tbsp. hemp seeds, 1/2 Tbsp. chia seeds, 1/3 Tbsp. cocao powder, 1 date, a dash of cinnamon and Himalayan pink salt

Snack (post-workout): Smoothie with 1 banana, 1 cup almond milk, 2 dates, 1 Tbsp. chia seeds, 1/4 cup blueberries, 2 Tbsp. hemp seeds, handful spinach and arugula

Lunch: Large portion of grains with vegetables like peas, broccoli, spinach, and legumes like black beans, chickpeas, or lentils

Snack: Raw vegetables and hummus, banana, or a cup of berries

Dinner: Big spinach or kale salad with a ton of toppings like olives, carrots, avocado, corn, cucumbers, and sunflower seeds, dressed with apple cider vinegar and olive oil or a scoop of hummus; side of rice

Macros: 3,500 to 4,000 calories at 65% carbs, 18% fat, 17% protein

Supplements: Vitamin B complex, turmeric, and vegan DHA-EPA omega-3