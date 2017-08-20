5. JJ Redick, NBA Guard

Diet focus: “During the season, my main focus is staying healthy and feeling strong. I’ve always had a leaner frame, so balancing my intake of protein, fat, and carbs is an important focus that guides my food choices. I’ve found that incorporating plant-based protein items like Beyond Meat into my diet can deliver just as much protein, if not more, than some traditional meat items, while making me feel healthy, fit, and agile.”

Breakfast: Overnight oats with almond butter, chia seeds, and blueberries

Snack (post-workout): Protein shake with spinach, kale, banana, and vanilla plant protein powder

Lunch: Beyond Meat’s Beyond Burger on a whole-wheat bun topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado, and spicy vegan mayo

Snack: Raw almonds or hummus with fresh veggies, like tomatoes, carrots, cucumber

Dinner: Mexican quinoa bowl with black beans, roasted veggies, avocado, and mango salsa

Macros: 2,500 to 3,000 calories at 55% carbs, 22% fat, 23% protein

Supplements: Vegan protein powder