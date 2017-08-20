6. Joe Holder, founder of The Ocho System and Nike master trainer
Diet focus: “My biggest focus is on actually eating enough, since the amount of calories I need is high and I am fairly active. I take carbohydrates well so I don’t fear them or limit them in any way, except in terms of processed foods. Also make sure to chew my food, especially with digestion of dark leafy greens, and drink enough water.”
Wake up: A glass of room-temperature water
Breakfast: Smoothie with red oak leaf lettuce, 10g of essential amino acids, 30g of pea protein, 1/2 cup of blueberries, 1/2 banana, 1 Tbsp. ashwaganda root, 1 tsp. chlorella, and 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
Snack: Low-sugar fruit or handful of nuts
Lunch: Breakfast bowl from NYC restaurant Jack’s Wife Freda: red quinoa, pita bread, arugula, tomato, radish, and spaghetti squash
Snack: Smoothie with dandelion greens, hemp protein, acai berries, goji berries, blueberries, and unsweetened almond milk
Dinner: Sweet potato, curried chickpeas, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts
Late snack: Protein shake with pea and brown rice protein, arugula, almond butter, and BCAAs
Macros: 3,000 calories at 50% carbs, 30% fat, 20% protein
Supplements: BCAAs and EAAs to help with muscle repair