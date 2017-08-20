6. Joe Holder, founder of The Ocho System and Nike master trainer

Diet focus: “My biggest focus is on actually eating enough, since the amount of calories I need is high and I am fairly active. I take carbohydrates well so I don’t fear them or limit them in any way, except in terms of processed foods. Also make sure to chew my food, especially with digestion of dark leafy greens, and drink enough water.”

Wake up: A glass of room-temperature water

Breakfast: Smoothie with red oak leaf lettuce, 10g of essential amino acids, 30g of pea protein, 1/2 cup of blueberries, 1/2 banana, 1 Tbsp. ashwaganda root, 1 tsp. chlorella, and 1 cup unsweetened almond milk

Snack: Low-sugar fruit or handful of nuts

Lunch: Breakfast bowl from NYC restaurant Jack’s Wife Freda: red quinoa, pita bread, arugula, tomato, radish, and spaghetti squash

Snack: Smoothie with dandelion greens, hemp protein, acai berries, goji berries, blueberries, and unsweetened almond milk

Dinner: Sweet potato, curried chickpeas, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts

Late snack: Protein shake with pea and brown rice protein, arugula, almond butter, and BCAAs

Macros: 3,000 calories at 50% carbs, 30% fat, 20% protein

Supplements: BCAAs and EAAs to help with muscle repair