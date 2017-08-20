7. Torre Washington, professional bodybuilder

Diet focus: I tend to eat the same thing daily for about two to four weeks, with a few indulgences here and there, leading up to competition. Food is fuel, so I typically focus on getting in as much of a variety of plant-based, whole foods as possible—the less processed, the better. For me, eating is about being mindful and intuitive to what the body needs, feels like, and (for some) what the body looks like. I monitor based on portion or serving size, but when I’m training someone, I do encourage counting calories and monitoring macros until they get a feel for and understanding of what works for their bodies. At the very least, I drink 1 gallon of water everyday, training day or not.

Breakfast: Drink of 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar, 1 Tbsp. lemon juice, and a dash of cayenne in 8oz of water with 1 cup oatmeal, 1/2 cup raisins, 1 tsp natural crunchy peanut butter, 1 tsp blackstrap molasses, 1 banana, and 1 serving of cherries

Lunch: ½ lb pan seared tofu with lots of cayenne and nutritional yeast flakes, 1 baked sweet potato with skin, 2 cups broccoli, 1 cup asparagus, and 1/2 cup non-dairy ice cream for dessert

Snack: 1 to 2oz Beanitos black bean chips, 4oz baked tempeh, and salad with romaine lettuce, sprouts, onion, tomato, cucumber, carrots, 1/2 cup raisins, 1/2 cup sunflower seeds, and lemon juice and apple cider vinegar as dressing

Dinner: 1 bowl of cold whole grain cereal with almond milk (while I prep dinner), then 1 cup curry chickpeas with carrots and white potatoes, 1 serving brown rice, 1 cup asparagus

Macros: 3,500 calories at 70% carbs, 10% fat, 20% protein

Supplements: None