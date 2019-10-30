Dwayne Johnson is officially in the tequila business. Johnson has joined celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Matthew McConaughey, and Bob Dylan by creating his own brand of booze, announcing on Instagram that his Teremana Tequila is coming out in early 2020.

Johnson has said numerous times that he’s a major fan of tequila, posting pictures on Instagram of him drinking it with his business partners, friends, and even when he’s having a cheat meal, and now he’ll have his own tequila to do it with in the future. Johnson posted about the name, writing that “TERA means of the earth and MANA is our powerful Polynesian spirit that guides us,” making the name of his new tequila mean “spirit of the earth.”

Here’s a look at Johnson’s announcement, which also features a photo of the new distillery where the tequila is being made:

