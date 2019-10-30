Dwayne Johnson is officially in the tequila business. Johnson has joined celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Matthew McConaughey, and Bob Dylan by creating his own brand of booze, announcing on Instagram that his Teremana Tequila is coming out in early 2020.
Johnson has said numerous times that he’s a major fan of tequila, posting pictures on Instagram of him drinking it with his business partners, friends, and even when he’s having a cheat meal, and now he’ll have his own tequila to do it with in the future. Johnson posted about the name, writing that “TERA means of the earth and MANA is our powerful Polynesian spirit that guides us,” making the name of his new tequila mean “spirit of the earth.”
Here’s a look at Johnson’s announcement, which also features a photo of the new distillery where the tequila is being made:
View this post on Instagram
The name is official: Ladies and gents, I proudly bring you, TEREMANA TEQUILA 🥃 TERA is meant to represent “Terre” which means of the earth and MANA is our powerful Polynesian spirit that guides us. Spirit of the earth. Our goal is to create a tequila that is the best of quality and taste, but done the right way – by hand. Small batch, hand crafted tequila from our Teremana blue agave, maturing in the highlands of Jalisco, for everyone to enjoy. After years of hard work, this blessing is truly a dream come true – but it’s just the beginning and there’s much work to be done. I’m committed with my team to bring you the best tequila, because quality and legacy are what matter most. From all of us here at Distilleria’ Teremana, we invite you to COME HAVE A DRINK. The tequila of the people. #TEREMANA #tequila #ItsAlmostReady #Q12020 @hhgarcia41 📸
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!