What’s Grilling This Summer? We Have the Answers

With Father’s Day around the corner, along with the official start of summer, many of us have dusted off our grilling tools, hung up our favorite aprons, and started thinking about all the delicious things we’re ready to grill.

We’ve given some unique insights into how Americans plan to grill this summer. A Harris Poll was fielded for Omaha Steaks, getting to the meat of the matter, including what we love to grill, why we love to grill, and what Dad is really looking forward to this Father’s Day (hint, it rhymes with eat). Before we supply some expert tips on how to step up your grilling this summer, here’s some insight on what’s top of mind when it comes to our trusty companion, the grill.

Getting Back to Our Grill is the No.1 Priority

After a year of lockdowns, restrictions, and other limitations, the one thing we’re looking forward to most (besides seeing loved ones and friends) is getting back in front of our cherished grills. And boy do we ever plan on getting the most out of our grills this summer. In fact, according to the Harris Poll, Americans are eager to get back to outdoor grilling with the majority (92 percent) planning to grill more or the same in 2021 compared to 2020. And we’re not just grilling for us; two-thirds of Americans are planning to go big on summer holidays this year, particularly those that were missed out on last year. And it’s not just the holidays beckoning us to fire up the grills, 63 percent of Americans claim they don’t need a special occasion to enjoy grilling.

What Are We Grilling These Days?

It’s no surprise, meat rules the roost when it comes to what’s on our grills. According to the poll, burgers (82 percent) top the list for favorite foods to grill followed by chicken (79 percent) and steak (78 percent). A whopping 50 percent of Americans said they eat burgers at least once a week, with more than half claiming they can “eat burgers every day,” and one in four saying, “they can’t live without them.” However, it’s not all burgers all the time. Seventy percent of Americans say they’re actively “looking for a variety of different meats to grill.”

However, when it comes to other items we’ve put on the flames, 62 percent of Americans have never grilled lamb, 36 percent have never grilled seafood, 30 percent haven’t put fire to veggies, and a shocking 20 percent of Americans have never grilled ribs. So when it comes to expanding what’s under our tongs and spatulas, there are lots of things to explore.

Why Do We Love Burgers So Much?

How do we love thee? Let us count the ways. Eighty percent of Americans say burgers are their favorite food. Why is the burger so iconic and essential? Well, for starters, 79 percent of Americans claim burgers are nostalgic. While others find them nutritious (74 percent). But when it comes to the burger game, it’s the variety of ways you can get creative that gets us excited. Forty four percent of Americans like how they can get inventive with toppings, while 41 percent know they’re a crowd pleaser. Comforting, inexpensive, handheld, and customizable are just some of the reasons why we can’t get enough burgers in our lives—and in our mouths.

The Masters of Our Domain. Or Are We?

With 85 percent of Americans looking forward to grilling or smoking this summer, odds are you’re already planning what’s going to be on the menu. But that doesn’t mean you’re ready to declare yourselves king (or queen) of the grill. In fact, only 16 percent of Americans are self-proclaimed grill masters and only 9 percent consider themselves expert grillers. What’s with the lack of mastery despite all the grilling we’re doing? For starters, Americans make an average of two mistakes each time they fire up the grill, with overcooking (31 percent) and flipping too soon or too often (27 percent) as leading missteps.

Other excuses we make for not finding perfection on the grill? Seasoning (too much or too little), food sticking, improper internal temperature, or not using quality meat being among the chief downfalls.

What Does Dad Want for Father’s Day?

Office attire and neck ties obviously took a backseat this past year with more time being spent working from home. But now that things are getting slowly back to normal it doesn’t mean Dad is looking for new tools, gift cards, or a day on the golf course. What he really craves is getting more time together as a family. Oh, and meat of course. Meat is the top ingredient Americans want when it comes to celebrating with time at the grill.

When it comes to Dad and his fabled love of grilling, well, there’s nothing but truth to that. In fact, 81 percent of Americans state their dad enjoys grilling, so it’s no surprise that when it comes to what they really want, 35 percent of dads say they want a steak dinner for Father’s Day. Another 44 percent say they’re looking forward to quality time with family and friends most. It’s clear the best gift you can give the father figure in your life is your company and some meat.

What Else Does Dad Want? A Vacation. Make That a Steakation!

