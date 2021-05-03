Where to Buy Fresh Oysters Online That Ship Nationwide

If you’re lucky enough to live near the coast, finding quality oysters locally these days isn’t hard to do. But for those in the inner, land-locked states, getting quality oysters can be more of a hassle. Or maybe you’re a true oyster fanatic and want to try out the offerings from the best shellfish from around coastal United States. Luckily, you can buy oysters online from chef-approved producers that ship nationwide. Here are some of our favorite places to buy oysters online, and might we suggest making this recipe for grilled oysters with spicy nduja butter.

The Best Oyster Purveyors Across the Country That Ship Nationwide

1. Rappahannock Oyster Company

Taste the merroir (like terroir, but from the sea) of the Chesapeake Bay in flavor profiles from sweet to super briny. Order for a buck a shuck in quantities of 25–100, plus shipping.

2. Fishers Island Oyster Farm

Raised from spawn in the Long Island Sound, these firm, springy treats are also known for their perfect teardrop shape. Share a box of 100 for $125, including shipping to the Northeast.

3. Murder Point Oysters

These Alabama shuckers are the same species common to the East Coast, but the Gulf of Mexico’s warm waters make them famously plump and buttery. Get a 100-oyster bag for $135, plus shipping.

4. Hog Island Oyster Co.

Farmed in Tomales Bay, the spot most associated with quality Pacific oysters on the California coast. Choose from four types, available in 60-oyster bags for $105-$125, plus shipping.

5. Hama Hama

Grown from wild Pacific larvae in Washington’s Hood Canal and Puget Sound. Go big with a party-ready 10-dozen bag of easy-shucking Blue Pool oysters for $180, including shipping.

