Where to Find the Best Negronis in Milan

Opened over 100 years ago by the son of Campari’s inventor, Gaspare Campari, Camparino is best known as the place where aperitivo became an Italian ritual. Located alongside sophisticated clothing stores and Michelin star restaurants, the home of Campari offers beautifully served cocktails and a variety of Negroni renditions that are among the best anywhere.

While starting with a classic Negroni is never a bad choice, head bartender Tommaso Cecca’s variations make it a particularly unique destination. Of particular note is the L’Aperitivo. “Campari is Italy’s original aperitivo created in 1860 and launched Europe’s aperitif culture, which is still embraced to this day,” explains Cecca. The L’Aperitivo—made with Campari, Aperol, absinthe, shrub di ibisco, and sherry fino—”is a tasty, light aperitif with herbaceous notes that makes it the perfect cocktail for aperitivo hour.”

