Where to Find the Best Negronis in Milan

2. Stilla at The Four Seasons Milano

Located in the heart of Milan’s fashion district—and just 10 minutes from Camparino—Stilla sits inside the Four Seasons Milan, which is housed in a 15th-century convent. Offering both indoor and garden seating, bar manager Luca Angeli’s menu features twists on Italian aperitivo classics, including an on-tap Negroni that rotates seasonally. Past versions include an aquavit-based pour that pairs perfectly with executive chef Fabrizio Borraccino’s rich Milanese-style offerings, like risotto with saffron.

