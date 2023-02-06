Where to Find the Best Negronis in Milan

3. The Bulgari Bar at Bulgari Hotel Milano Learn More

It wouldn’t be Milan if one of the city’s best bars wasn’t located inside a 5-star hotel run by one of the world’s leading fashion houses. Inside the Bulgari Bar at Bulgari Hotel Milano, light pours across wood floors and a black oval bar as waiters and bartenders put together one of the finest aperitivo services around.

A great destination for a classic Negroni paired with thinly cut meat and a variety of breads, cheeses, olives, and nuts, Bulgari Bar also offers an array of inventive sustainable cocktails, as well as the exclusive Bulgari Cocktail (gin, Aperol, fresh orange juice, pineapple, and lime juice).

