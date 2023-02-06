Where to Find the Best Negronis in Milan

4. Bar Basso Learn More

No Negroni tour would be complete without a stop at Bar Basso. Opened in 1947 in Città Studi (the city’s university district), the bar introduced the aperitif to the people of Milan and helped turn the neighborhood bar into a place for cocktails. Seemingly unchanged by time, Bar Basso is most famous for a mistake, which turned into the Negroni sbagliato.

The famous bartending blunder occurred in 1972 when bartender Mirko Stocchetto accidentally grabbed a bottle of prosecco, instead of gin, and poured it into a glass with Campari and sweet red vermouth. Today, Bar Basso serves sbagliatos in giant glass goblets that make the trek out to the eastern edge of town well worth it.

