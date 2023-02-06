Where to Find the Best Negronis in Milan

5. Elettrauto Cadore Learn More

Bathed in neon light, this former electrician’s workshop offers abundant outdoor seating alongside classic Milanese cocktails, some with imaginative twists. Open from morning till late near Città Studi, Elettrauto Cadore is the kind of place large groups come to relax over a couple of drinks. In the morning, pastries are available, while lunch and dinner bring a variety of options from pasta and salmon to club sandwiches and burgers.

