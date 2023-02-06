Where to Find the Best Negronis in Milan

7. Bar Luce Learn More

Designed by Wes Anderson and located at the entrance of Fondazione Prada in Milan’s southernmost district, Bar Luce naturally feels a bit like a movie set—although this wasn’t the film director’s intention. According to Anderson as stated on Bar Luce’s website: “The approach I used to design this bar is exactly the opposite I usually use for the set designs of my movies. I tried to make it a bar you’d like to go to five times a week.”

Anderson created Bar Luce as “a space for real life” with numerous good spots for eating, drinking, talking, reading, etc. “While I do think it would make a pretty good movie set,” he added, “I think it would be an even better place to write a movie. I tried to make it a bar I’d want to spend my own non-fictional afternoons in.”

Touches from ’50s and ’60s Italy coalesce with pinball machines and classic diner notes to create a space perfect for enjoying a book alongside sandwiches or pastries and a drink. The arched ceiling and the patterned decoration for the top half of the bar’s walls, meanwhile, are meant to recreate a miniature version of the vaulted glass roof of the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele.

