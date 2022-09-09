Food & Drink

Ready-to-Drink Whiskey Canned Cocktails That Pack a Punch

10. Livewire Golden God

This line of canned cocktails was created by celebrated Los Angeles bartender Aaron Polsky, and the Golden God is quite the sessionable sipper—a 7.5% ABV medley of rye whiskey and brandy with apricot, green tea, and elderflower. Sample some others from this award-winning canned cocktail portfolio if you’re in the mood to try other spirits like the rum-forward Rocket Queen or Crystal Shiso Mojito.

[$20; 4-pack; drizly.com]

