4. buzzbox Premium Cocktails Whiskey LemonadeGet It
Yep, these ready-to-drink cocktails are served up in single-serve Tetra Pack boxes (that can be recycled and resealed). Here, Indio, CA-based buzzbox combines an American whiskey mash bill of corn, rye, and barley with lemon juice and house-made blood orange triple sec. There are no preservatives or artificial ingredients, and they taste much like a hand-crafted drink from your favorite bartender.
[$13; 4-pack; drizly.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top