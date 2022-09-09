Food & Drink

Ready-to-Drink Whiskey Canned Cocktails That Pack a Punch

Boxed 4-pack of buzzbox Premium Cocktails Whiskey Lemonade
7
Courtesy of buzzbox premium cocktails 1 / 7

4. buzzbox Premium Cocktails Whiskey Lemonade

Get It

Yep, these ready-to-drink cocktails are served up in single-serve Tetra Pack boxes (that can be recycled and resealed). Here, Indio, CA-based buzzbox combines an American whiskey mash bill of corn, rye, and barley with lemon juice and house-made blood orange triple sec. There are no preservatives or artificial ingredients, and they taste much like a hand-crafted drink from your favorite bartender.

[$13; 4-pack; drizly.com]

Bottle of Desert Door Texas Sotol next to a glass and limes against the backdrop of Driftwood, Texas.

Sotol, an Ancient Spirit Is Getting a New Run in the Sun

Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink