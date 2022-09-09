5. Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey CocktailsGet It
This Baltimore, MD, spirits company has quite the lineup of canned whiskey cocktails—with Honey Paloma, Lemon Tea Fizz, Pineapple Ryegarita, Ginger & Rye, Night Brunch Punch, and Orange Crush on offer—so good luck settling on one flavor. Our tie vote is for the Orange Crush and the Night Brunch Punch, the latter featuring waves of watermelon and lime juices. All clock in at 7-9% ABV.
[$16; 4-pack; shop.sagamorespirit.com]
